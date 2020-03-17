"A servant's heart": Letcher County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of longtime deputy

On Monday the Letcher County Sheriff's Office announced that Deputy Gale Dean Campbell died at the age of 81.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post, describing the deputy as having a "servant's heart".

Deputy Campbell served under five different Letcher County Sheriffs, in addition to working as an EMT and working for Letcher County Fire and Rescue.

The sheriff's office wrote "To know Gale Dean was to love him. It was truly an honor to have worked with him. Please join us in praying for his family and very long list of friends."

His viewing is Friday, March 20th, at 5 and 6 p.m. and his funeral is at noon Saturday, March 21st. Letcher County Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.