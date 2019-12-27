A record no one is proud of: Madison County breaks record for deadly overdoses

Madison County broke its 2018 record for fatal overdoses Friday.

(Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver)

Sister station WKYT reports the county coroner expects more overdoses to be confirmed before the end of the year.

"We had 42 last year. I am at 47 right now with five pending, which I'm pretty sure those will come back as an overdose also," said Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. "Last week at one time we had two going at one time and the possibility of a third in an hour's time."

Cornelison said he's seen drugs come and go, new drugs spread and old ones make a comeback.

"I'm seeing a lot of meth and then you add the fentanyl on top of that. I'm not seeing near as much heroin as I was," the coroner said.

Rich or poor, demographics do not seem to make a difference.

"What surprises me is that you hear we are making a difference. I don't see it," Cornelison said. "If there is a cure, I hope they find it quick. I hope that miracle shows up and everyone can say those five, six years were rough times but I don't see it."

The coroner predicts that the 2019 record will not last long. He expects it to be beaten in 2020.