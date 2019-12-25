'God sent those people': strangers give man money for bills, gifts

One man is extra grateful this holiday season after some generous strangers donated an unspecific amount of money to him, WKYT reports.

David Tackett works at Texas Roadhouse and says money was tight this Christmas.

He walked into McDonald's in Richmond Christmas Eve for a drink but left with something far more greater.

While waiting in line a couple approached him.

"They said, you look like you're struggling, and that's, when the Christmas miracle happened," said David Tackett. "God sent those people to give me that gift."

Tackett adds that once he got back in his car he started crying tears of joy.

He says that the couple were his angels, they were gone as soon as he turned around.