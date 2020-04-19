A man remembered for his lifetime of service

RC Walker is a man many look up to for his decades of service to the people of Laurel County.

People in the community honor him after he died this past week.

He worked with the City of London Fire Department, London-Laurel County rescue squad and the Laurel County Fire Department holding roles such as Laurel County Fire Chief.

He served as Laurel County jailer for two terms.

Steve Walker, RC Walker's son, said he never met a stranger.

“He could walk into a room of 1000 people and didn’t know anybody but by the time he left they all knew him," said Walker.

Tony Brown, Laurel County Clerk, says he grew up knowing RC.

“London at that time was a really small town and pretty much everyone knew everyone," said Brown. “He was always concerned about the community and making the community better and making it a better world for everybody."

Service is a concept he instilled in others including his son Steve who works for the Kentucky State Police.

"That’s how we were raised. You know you do what you can for somebody that’s in need or someone that can’t help their selves," said Walker. "Was always one of these that was the first want to shake your hand or hug you and start a conversation."

