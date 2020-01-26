'A man of action': Longtime Perry County firefighter Ed Feltner dies at age 64

On Sunday, the Perry County community mourned and celebrated the life of longtime firefighter Ed Feltner. Feltner died at the age of 64 from a heart attack on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Feltner dedicated more than three decades of service to the community. He was a retired coal miner, constable, Shriner and funeral attendant. Through these many jobs, he remained a protector to many.

Now the members of the Lost Fire Creek Fire Department feel they must carry on what he started. "I think we'll all continue to do what Ed does, was continue to push forward, and lean on each other and take care of each other and protect our community," said Kenny Campbell Jr., a firefighter with the Lost Creek Fire Department.

"That's what he wanted. "You have to go on to make him proud," said Donna Campbell, a firefighter with the Lost Creek Fire Department.

Feltner was always pushing for more. Not only for himself but for his brothers and sisters and community.

"He was a motivator. He always nudging us to do stuff," said Kenny Campbell Sr.

He was a man of action. Keeping things going, keeping others motivated and making sure to include everyone.

"When you weren't doing something he'd call and say let's go do it," said Donna.

"He trained more than anyone, he was always there at training. He was always there at fundraisers. He was there more than anybody," said Marcus Stidham, a firefighter with Lost Creek Fire Department.

Now Feltner has been called home to rest and now watch over the community as they continue to answer calls in his honor.