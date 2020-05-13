'A lot of what-ifs': Floyd County Schools prepare for upcoming school year

As the state begins to reopen, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is looking forward to the upcoming school year.

“We’re ready to start planning but we don’t know what to plan for yet," said Floyd County Schools Superintendent Danny Adkins.

The KDE is asking superintendents to prepare three calendars for the fall. The first would start the school year in July, the second would be a traditional opening and the third would begin the school year after Labor Day.

"My board are definitely not in favor of the July start date so it would have to be one of those issues where we were kind of held to the fire to do," said Adkins.

Adkins says they currently have approved their school calendar to begin on August 17 but they will adjust as needed.

While they wait for answers, Adkins told WYMT they are focusing on improving their online learning.

“Every student in Floyd county from the fifth grade to the 12th grade they have there own device provided by the district. So we’re looking at going ahead and getting that from kindergarten on up," said Adkins.

They are also taking into account social distancing guidelines that will need to be followed when school begins. They are considering having some students come to school Monday, Wednesday, Friday while others come Tuesday and Thursday.

“We can have half of a first-grade class on Monday the other half on Tuesday," said Adkins. "We thought if we looked at saving as far as transportation wise we could do the Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Tuesday Thursday and still be efficient with our transportation dollars.”

Floyd County Schools are also wanting to make sure they make the school as clean as possible, so Adkins says they are purchasing equipment to mass sanitize.

“Sprayers that would be suitable to sanitize football stadiums or gymnasiums even down to the smallest we could single classrooms and even offices with," said Adkins.

This week schools can start applying for funds from the CARES Act as well as the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

This funding will go towards online learning, food and delivery, sanitation costs and other budget needs.