'A house can be replaced. A human can't': Grant puts hundreds of smoke detectors in homes

A $40,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation is helping make hundreds of homes across Eastern Kentucky safer.

"It's amazing what all people don't realize they need a smoke detector. They have no idea," said Debbie Rainier, the executive director of the American Red Cross Eastern Kentucky Chapter.

The grant is funding at least three smoke alarm installations throughout Eastern Kentucky.

"We try to work in areas that are in most need of help, lower-income areas," said Allison Barker with Kentucky Power Corporate Communications.

One installation was completed in the fall in Greenup County, the second on Monday in Letcher County and another one is planned for May in Pike County.

"We want to fulfill that need as quickly as possible," said Rainier.

The goal is to install 1,500 alarms by June 30.

They are relying on help from local fire departments.

"Those that we don't, we leave behind with the fire departments and they will come and install them," said Barker.

They planned on installing 200 smoke detectors in 80 homes across Letcher County on Monday.

"That's why we're here. We want to save lives," said Barker.

The batteries in the smoke detectors last 10 years.

If you need an alarm you can call 606-331-8700 and the American Red Cross will help get one installed.