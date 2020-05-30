4th college student in Ohio pleads guilty in hazing case

A fourth Ohio University student has pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation into a fraternity hazing that led to a student's death.

Saxon Angell-Perez pleaded guilty Friday to felony permitting drug abuse, felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor hazing charges.

The 22-year-old from Upper Arlington joins three other members of the former Sigma Pi fraternity who pleaded guilty earlier to charges that grew out of the 2018 death of Collin Wiant.

Prosecutors said Angell-Perez gave cocaine to pledges and fraternity members and participated in hazing Wiant and other pledges.

Angell-Perez apologized to Wiant's parents during a hearing on Zoom.