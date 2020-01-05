'A coach to many, a mentor to some': "Amos" Miller, Former Recreational Director of Corbin dies at age 78

Former City Commissioner, Mayor and Recreation Director "Amos" Miller died on Thursday at the age of 78.

For more than two decades, Miller would dedicate his work to the city of Corbin. A football coach, mentor and father figure. Those who knew him said Amos welcomed anyone with open arms.

"He would help kids. A lot of people don't know Amos did a lot of things for kids and never, nope he didn't want the notoriety," said Marlon Sams, City Manager of Corbin. "He was my 5th and 6th-grade football coach."

Sams chuckles as he reminisces about his early encounters with Miller. "He always had tobacco hanging out of his lips. He was a good guy. That's what I remember about him."

A fixture in the community, you could find him at the park or coaching a football team. At this time Miller saw there was nothing for the families in Corbin. He would go on to build the recreation center, rotary park, and Miller Park; giving Corbin a quality of life aspect.

Through his work, Miller never forgot his family. His only son, Sam Miller recalls him always leaving room for him and his sisters. "He loved us different. He always made sure he was a daddy to us."

Diagnosed with colon cancer in June of 2019, Miller kept a positive attitude. Undergoing chemotherapy he had no complications or sickness until Christmas Day.

Miller was flown to University of Kentucky where it all happened so fast.

"He was definitely such a fighter. Up until the very last moment, he was still telling all of us that he loved us, not to worry, that he knew he was ready, he knew where he was going. Up until the last minute he cared for us, and that's such a sweet thing to able to keep for the rest of our lives," said Sam

Miller was a member and Sunday School teacher for 40 years at Immanuel Baptist Church in Corbin. He took his faith seriously.

"He would remind me don't miss church, a family that prays together, stays together. He would take kids on trips for coaching. And if they had a game on a Sunday they would have Sunday School. "You knew if you was around him, you was gonna get the right thing," said Sam.

Always staying true to himself, no matter what.

"Amos" Miller's funeral will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church on Monday, January 6th at 1 p.m.

