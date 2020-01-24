A boy caught a live grenade while fishing in a North Carolina creek

A father and son trip in North Carolina took a dangerous turn after a 9-year-old found an explosive in a creek. His dad stepped in to save the day.

Kolton Decker’s adventurous spirit led his mom Renee to buy him a magnet fishing set for Christmas.

“I thought it would be a fun safe thing that him and his dad could do together,” she said.

That’s what they were out doing Monday at the Little River on Morrison Bridge road in Moore County. Fifteen minutes in, Kolton caught something suspicious looking.

“Once I pulled it out of there I was like, ‘Hey Dad, I think I found a grenade,’” he said.

It was a live grenade with the pin pulled. Thankfully, Kolton’s dad is a retired Special Forces soldier who knew to get help right away.

“I have no actual reason or explanation for why one would be in a creek here,” said Staff Sgt. Drew Dobbs, a Fort Bragg bomb expert, who said it could have easily exploded.

“It was in a very dangerous state for any regular civilian to be handling,” he said.

Dobbs helped detonate the bomb in the woods as emergency crews blocked off the road to make sure no one was nearby.

“You wouldn’t want this to go off anywhere near you,” he said.

The detonated grenade left a large hole. “If somebody was holding it, it would absolutely kill them,” Dobbs said.

“God was watching over him and protecting both of them because, really, I could have lost both of them if they would have been standing close to each other and it had gone off. So I’m just very thankful,” Renee Decker said.

Adventurous, treasure-seeking Kolton now has an incredible story to tell his friends: “So you found a grenade, that’s so cool. I was like, ‘Yes, yes it is.’”

Copyright 2020 WNCN via CNN. All rights reserved.