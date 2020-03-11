A Kentucky solution: State Congressman travels with hand sanitizer in bourbon bottle

When it comes to airport security and trying to avoid picking up germs it can be a balance for everyone, even members of Congress.

Louisville Democrat John Yarmuth took to social media to show his followers how he got around not being able to bring a large bottle of hand sanitizer on a flight recently.

He said there is a Kentucky solution to everything, and in this case, it was using a miniature Woodford Reserve bottle to carry on some of the sanitizer.

It’s worth noting, however, that the Woodford itself should not be used as a sanitizer as its alcohol content is only 43.2 percent, which is below the CDC-recommended 60 percent.