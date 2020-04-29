'There’s a need for it,': 92-year-old Barbourville pharmacist continues through pandemic to help customers

For some, working is much more than a job - it's a calling. For one pharmacist in Knox County, that's exactly the case.

Outside of Parkway Pharmacy in Barbourville, the sound of cars driving by is constant. The store has been around for decades.

"Opened it in January 3rd of 1988 and we’ve been going strong ever since," said Calvin Manis, the owner of the pharmacy.

Calvin has been a pharmacist since 1971, at 73-years-old he stays busy. But he could be considered part of the younger crowd here compared to one pharmacist.

"I just like to work," said Pharmacist Earl Gill. "I really started working and I haven’t stopped since."

At 92-years-old, Earl is easily one of the oldest pharmacists in Kentucky.

"I always thought if you didn’t work you’d die. So may I live to be 1,000," he joked.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and occasionally Fridays, you can catch him working full shifts at the pharmacy.

"There’s a need for it," he said.

That need has kept him going for more than half a century. He has been in the business for about 70 years.

"I’ve made a lot of good friends and probably look to make more," he said.

Earl's story is one of service. At just 15 he went to fight in World War II. Following the war, he came back, went to college, then once again left to go serve - this time in Korea. In the Korean War, he served as a pharmacist too.

He actually helped Calvin, who now is his boss, get a job in the field.

"When you go to school you learn that you’re in a service business, to help people out in their daily lives," Calvin added.

"I have been one of the most fortunate pharmacists to have worked with the kind of people I have worked with," Earl said.

Fortune is what he is thankful for, but the service is what keeps him going. Even amid everything going on right now, he says the reason he still works is simple.

"You just feel the need for it to be performed. And you go to it," he said.

Earl jokes he has already retired three times, but something keeps pulling him back in. He says he does this all for the people he serves.