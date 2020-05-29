911 audio released from night of Breonna Taylor shooting death

For the first time, audio of the 911 call the night of the Breonna Taylor shooting death has been released.

Taylor was the former EMT who was shot dead when LMPD officers served a warrant at her home in March. The case has gained national attention and sparked a local outcry.

In the audio obtained Thursday afternoon, Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told the 911 dispatcher that he didn’t think Taylor was breathing.

“Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,” a distraught Walker said.

Taylor was shot multiple times in the hallway of her apartment. One of the officers serving the warrant, Sgt. Jon Mattingly, also was shot but has recovered.

Walker was jailed for two weeks, accused of shooting Mattingly, but was released on home incarceration March 27.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine announced last week that his office would not pursue the case.

Below is the full transcript:

911 Operator Harris: Where is your emergency?

Walker: I don’t know what’s happening. Somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend.

911: OK, where are you located?

Walker: I’m at **** Springfield Drive.

911: OK, how old is your girlfriend?

Walker: She’s 26. Bree.

911: You said 26? Where was she shot at?

Walker: I don’t know. She’s on the ground right now. I don’t know. I don’t know.

911: OK. You said she’s 26? Is she alert and able to talk to you?

Walker: No, she’s not. Bree. God.

911: OK, and you said you’re in apartment number 4?

Walker: Help. Oh my God. Yes (unintelligible) Help.

911: What’s your name sir?

Walker: My name is Kenneth Walker. Help.

911: And you said she’s 26?

Walker: Yes.

911: And you said it’s **** Springfield Drive, apartment number 4?

Walker: Yes.

911: OK, can you check and see where she’s been shot at?

Walker: I think the stomach.