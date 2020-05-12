81-year-old Jackson woman sentenced to 10 months for soliciting kickbacks, obstructing justice

A Jackson woman was sentenced to five months in prison followed by five months of home detention and will have to pay a $55,000 fine.

The sentence was handed out by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves after 81-year-old Theresa C. Merced was convicted for soliciting kickbacks from a toxicology lab in exchange for urine drug testing referrals.

She also lied to law enforcement about the kickback she received and attempted to cover it up by requesting the alteration of certain financial records.

Merced was the office manager of a substance abuse treatment clinic in Jackson.

She admitted that between December 2018 and August 2019, she solicited kickbacks from the CEO of a toxicology lab in exchange for urine drug test referrals.

In August 2019 the CEO delivered her a $4,000 check as part of a larger package of promised bribes.

When Merced was questioned about the check in September 2019, she denied knowledge of it and said that it was probably a loan from the lab CEO to her husband.

Shortly after that interview concluded, Merced called the lab CEO and asked him to alter the lab’s financial records so that the entry for the $4,000 check would say “rent/loan,” consistent with the lie she told agents.

Under federal law, Merced must serve 85 percent of her prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years.

As a special condition of her supervised release, Merced is prohibited from working in any capacity in which she influences referrals for medical testing.