"80% are no different than the common cold": Doctors look to calm coronavirus fears

As more cases of the coronavirus come to light worldwide, officials are working to educate the public on what the risk factors are and how likely it might impact you.

While Kentucky has yet to see its first case, many medical professionals are preparing just in case.

"One of the first things we've done is we've limited inter-system travel and business travel. The thing with COVID-19 is it is a novel virus. It's a new virus and there isn't an immunity to it," said Dr. Maria Braman, the Chief Medical Officer of the ARH System.

Dr. Braman says worries over the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, are because it is a new virus.

"It is a novel virus or a new virus which means we don't have immunity so the likely hood of contracting the virus if you're in contact with it is a higher likelihood," said Dr. Braman.

While new cases arise every day, many of them are not that bad.

"80 percent of the corona cases are mild, no different than the common cold," said Dr. Braman.

Dr. Braman stresses the worry and focus of Americans need to be on the flu that is being diagnosed every day.

"With the flu or influenza, there is a bimodal distribution and we see the elderly who are sick and have additional illnesses, as well as children who die from the flu," said the chief medical officer.

While people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, the age group it is impacting are those who were already struggling with other sicknesses.

"It's not the same in China but at least in our country, where we have seen at this point, is that elderly with comorbidities or many different kinds of sicknesses or chronic illnesses are the most at risk of dying from coronavirus," said Dr. Braman.

The best way to protect yourself from the virus is the same precautions that you would take to avoid the flu.

"Be smart. Be smart means wash your hands, using alcohol-based handwashing," emphasized Dr. Braman.

If you feel sick, stay home, and if you feel you need to be seen contact your doctor.

Dr. Braman also adds that there are many versions of coronavirus, but this one, COVID-19, is the one people are focusing on. If you are diagnosed with coronavirus, it does not necessarily mean you have been diagnosed with COVID-19.