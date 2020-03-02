8 years later, many in Salyersville consider it a miracle no one died on March 2, 2012

It is a day many Kentuckians will never forget.

Photos from Allen Bowling show the destruction in Magoffin County in 2012.

Eight years ago, Monday tornadoes ripped across the region, destroying buildings and homes, and killing 26 people.

Amid the tragedy, Magoffin County miraculously had no deaths.

"We don't have to have memorial services. We don't have to talk about the ones we lost," said Charles "Doc" Hardin.

Hardin was the judge executive at the time of the storms.

An EF-3 tornado tore through Salyersville, nearly leveling areas like Restaurant Row.

Hardin drove around alerting people to the storm before it hit. He had 25 people, some friends, and some strangers in his basement as the storm hit.

He alerted people like Robin Johnson, who was at her aunt's wake when the storm began approaching.

"I've always heard people on TV say they'll never forget that sound. I never will," Johnson said.

She was unable to get to shelter as the storm swept through. Winds, at times, reached up to 160 miles per hour.

"Power lines had fell behind us so we couldn't turn around and go that way, so we just sat there and rode it out," she added. "I was worried about my family and my children because I couldn't get ahold of my daughter at the time, she was on the other end of town."

The ARH and Parkway Pharmacy building Robin now works at had the second story essentially ripped off back in 2012.

The damage was immense, but rebuilding would soon begin.

"On that day we in Magoffin, we in the region, we in the state, we took care of our own," added Hardin.

Restaurant Row, once a reminder of the destruction, is now bustling once again.

