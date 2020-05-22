8-month-old infant drowns in Allen County

Kentucky State Police is investigating an infant drowning in Allen County.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call at 1:37 p.m. Thursday in regards to a drowning incident that occurred in Allen County.

The initial investigation shows that at around 1:37 .pm. Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green received a call for service from Allen County Social Services in regards to a drowning death of an 8-month-old infant.

KSP personnel responded to the Medical Center in Scottsville where the infant was pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner's office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical Examiners Office in Louisville, Kentucky.

The ongoing death investigation is being led by Detective Shae Foley. He was assisted on scene by KSP Post 3 personnel, Scottsville Police Department, Allen County Sheriffs Office and Allen County EMS.