65th Annual Poke Sallet Festival underway this weekend in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The 65th annual Poke Sallet Festival is happening in Harlan this weekend, but the festival looks a little different this year.
All the events Friday and Saturday, outside of a food court in the Harlan Center parking lot, are virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
While there are no activities being held in person, people are still enjoying eating festival food, something they did not think they would be able to do this summer.
Amanda Wolfe lives here in Harlan and comes out every year with her family. She is thankful the county put in the effort to figure out a way to host the festival. With the food court being one of her favorite parts, she has her meals planned for the next two days.
“I have mapped out we will be here both days. I’ve started with my coffee from Southern Grind, my lunch is going to be Hog Heaven today. My lunch tomorrow will be Taco Holler," said Wolfe.
Thursday night, the Miss Harlan County pageant was streamed live. Ally Alred was named the winner on Friday.
There will be virtual concerts streamed on YouTube Friday and Saturday nights.
Officials will also host a drive-in movie held in the Harlan Center parking lot for the kids.
A list of the virtual activities and the times they will air are listed below:
Here are the hours and vendors for the Food Court:
