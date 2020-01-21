‘606 By Gawd!’: Eastern Kentucky broadcaster goes viral

An Eastern Kentucky broadcaster has gone viral after a legendary call.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports Burke Garner is the voice behind the now viral call, "this is awesome! 606 by gawd."

This video has not only caught the attention of those living in the 606, but also every other area code you could probably think of.

Garner and his partner Facebook Live games all across Eastern Kentucky.

Sunday, they were broadcasting the boy's basketball All A Championship game between Paintsville and Shelby Valley.

A small fight broke out between a coach's family and a security guard.

This led Garner to say his now-famous line, "This is awesome! 606 by gawd."

Kentucky for Kentucky, a Lexington t-shirt company, is now selling shirts for the saying, "606 by gawd."

Garner says while the attention is great, he is proud to be showcasing Eastern Kentucky.

