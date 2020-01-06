6 in Eastern, Southern Kentucky indicted for human, drug trafficking

A federal grand jury indicted six Kentuckians for human and drug trafficking.

Sister station WKYT reports a grand jury indicted Logan Ray Towery, Albert D. Davis, Mark Milslagle, Berdenia Johnston, James Martin and David Pennington. They are charged with conspiring to traffic a person and coerce them to engage in a commercial sex act.

Court documents state this went on from September 2015 to October 2019 in Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison and Fayette Counties.

Towery, Davis, Milslagle, Johnston, Martin, Gary L. Cupp and Robert Taylor were also charged with conspiring to traffic drugs. Towery and Davis also face charges for possessing a firearm, and Davis was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.