Asymptomatic COVID-19 spread appears to be far less, WHO guidance reads

New guidance from the World Health Organization reads that the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 may be rarer than once was thought.

In the report, WHO officials say the spread of COVID-19 is primarily from respiratory droplets, such as sneezing and coughing. That spread is most likely to occur when people are standing within about three feet of each other and not wearing proper PPE.

WHO also says coming in contact with a surface near the infected person's environment (home, work) allows for exposure also.

The guidance goes on to read that most of the novel coronavirus cases they are seeing come from symptomatic people who are in close contact with others.

The range of spread from asymptomatic patients could be anywhere between 6-percent and 41-percent.

Asymptomatic people can still spread the virus, but it is "far less likely."

To read the report in its entirety, you can click here.