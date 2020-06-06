Protesters gather at basketball courts in Hazard

Protesters started to gather at the basketball courts in Hazard around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The demonstration began with a few people speaking, and then the group walking down Main Street and a few other areas downtown.

"Awareness not just this particular event but I think all over the world especially across the country the conversation is ready to be had now I think it's a positive sign that people are realizing what we've been talking about for a long time," said Joseph Palumbo who helped organize the protest.

We have a reporter at the site of the demonstration and will provide more updates as the evening progresses.