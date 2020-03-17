Williamsburg woman dies in head-on collision

On Saturday, Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on US 25W, north of Williamsburg.

21-year-old Nathaniel Felts of Williamsburg was traveling south on US 25W when he lost control of his vehicle, crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic. Felts collided head-on with Leah M. Bryns, 41, of Williamsburg.

Bryns suffered life-threatening injuries and died while being transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was pronounced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s office.

A passenger was in the car with Byrns but was not injured. Felts was also taken to the Baptist Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

