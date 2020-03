Update

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office reports Shirley Robinette is safe and sound.

Original Story

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding 76-year-old Shirley Robinette of London.

She was last seen on Court Road south of London Sunday at midnight and has not been seen since.

If anyone has any additional information or has seen Robinette, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 1 (606) 864-6600.