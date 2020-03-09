'I have seen people bust tires': Community waits for help fixing potholes

As spring-like temperatures arrive, so has something else in Perry County.

Potholes.

"Yes I do know that there are some issues out there," said Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

But with 500 miles of county roads, it's hard to take care of every problem right away.

"We have to prioritize and do what we can with the funding that we have."

For those in the Slemp community, they feel they have waited long enough.

"They are like six and seven inches deep in places. When you hit them I have seen people bust tires," said Tony Banks, who has lived on Bee Hive Road for the past two decades.

"Mostly this year is the worst year I have seen them," he said.

Banks' main concern is for his son and other children who ride the bus.

"The roads are so narrow that when you meet the school bus, you cannot get by and they have to hit the pothole."

He is afraid a bus may turn over, especially where there is nothing on one side of the road but a creek.

"I do understand their concern and we do care about their safety," said Alexander.

Other roads, where flood damage has washed away the entire road, has been a higher priority.

"We have several road breaks to where the whole road is gone," said Alexander.

The judge executive is not dismissing the issue, but asks everyone to be cautious when driving and to be patient.

"When you see those [potholes], report them."

You can report any road damage to the Perry County Garage at (606) 439-4465.