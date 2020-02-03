'I did not want to do, but I did': Man robs a Hazard Subway in broad daylight

In Perry County Saturday morning, officers with the Hazard Police Department responded to a 911 call.

Courtney Cox, an employee at Subway, started her morning like any normal work day.

"I love it. It's bout like a family deal you know what I mean," she said.

Soon things started to feel off. Her co-workers mentioned seeing a man.

"Her and Brenden noticed somebody was walking back and forth."

But they were not the only ones you noticed. Talking with Fred Neace, the patrol officer who responded to the scene, the business next door took action.

"I was talking to the lady that opened the financial place and she said she saw the man walk by the window. And it kind of made her nervous because he had his hood on. After he walked back she ran up and locked the door."

Police said around 11:45 Saturday morning, a man robbed the Subway at Village Lane.

Cox says he came through the door, pointing his hand in the air.

"He had something in his hand I cant tell what it was. And I noticed him, me and him, his eyes met you know and he was like, cursing at me, give me the money now," said Cox.

Investigators believe the man had a weapon in his hoodie and left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

"I didn't want to do it, but I did. Because I got really scared I thought he was literally gonna hurt me," said Cox. "He was demanding money right off the rip when he came in. I refused him a couple of times, it was not dawning on me what was happening at that time."

The suspect is described as about 6 foot 1, 6 foot 2, about 180-185 pounds.

"He was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a different colored dark sleeves, it had American Eagle on the front, on the hoodie. Black Nike running pants and orange gloves," said Nease.

"I always thought maybe it would at night, you know what I mean, but during the day come on now. He took off but he didn't run. He walked out of here. So he had no shame in his game," she said.

But Cox is taking this negative and turning it into a positive.

"The way I look at it, it shows me I'm strong. I hold my children just a little bit more tighter."

Police say if you are ever in this situation to comply.

"If they ask for the money just give it to them. No life is more precious than any amount of money," said Neace.

Police are still looking for the suspect. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Hazard Police Department.