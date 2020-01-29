Dash cam captures Pike County School bus running red light

Carlos Blackburn has lived in Hardy, Kentucky, for 61 years. He added dash cams to his three vehicles to protect himself in case of an accident.

Last week while out to dinner with his wife, his dash cam caught a Pike County School bus running a red light at a busy intersection.

Red light in South Williamson, Kentucky. Dash camera footage shows a school bus running a red light on Jan. 20.

"I noticed a school bus and knew he couldn't stop at the speed he was going," Blackburn said.

The dash cam captured the incident just before 5 p.m. Jan. 20. There was no school that day in observance of a holiday, so it's unclear where the bus was going or if students were on board.

"I thought somebody might've stolen a school bus," Blackburn said. "I didn't actually think a bus driver would drive like that in that area anyway."

WSAZ spoke to a representative with the Pike County School Board. They weren't available for an interview, but said they have seen the video. They have investigated the incident and says they have "taken the appropriate disciplinary action."

He would not release any other details.

Carlos believes this was an isolated incident.

"I know a few bus drivers in this area most of them do drive safe," Blackburn said.

However, he would like to see additional training for bus drivers, to help keep everyone safe.

"You can't get more precious than our kids and grandkids."