Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott: Kash Daniel, UK Football

On New Year's Eve the University of Kentucky football team pulled off a thrilling win in the 2019 Belk Bowl with a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech.

One of those players still celebrating that win is linebacker and UK graduate Kash Daniel. The Paintsville native has been a leader both on the field and off for the UK football team.

Wearing number 56, he became a fan favorite and the pride of the '606' for folks back home in eastern Kentucky. Despite his season being over for the blue and white he now has his sights set on playing professionally and the NFL combine.

Daniel was selected to play in the Tropical Bowl, an all-star game set to take place January 12.

In this episode of Uniquely Kentucky, Daniel talks about his time playing, he opens up about an incident on the field that caused a media firestorm and he talks about being in a dark place for much of the season and how he found his way out to finish up his final games on the field.