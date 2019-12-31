Governor Beshear pulls 'concerning' $8.5M no-bid contract

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration canceled an $8.5 million no-bid contract with a nonprofit created and overseen by officials in former Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

WDRB-TV reports the same officials who signed the contract also controlled the company.

Despite concerns, the General Assembly’s contracts review committee ultimately signed off on the plan in July.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Beshear called the contract with the Commonwealth Center for Commercialization Inc. “very concerning."

Beshear’s economic development cabinet said in a letter last week that it is terminating the contract with C3 effective Jan. 25.

