550 Fruit of the Loom employees affected by temporary furlough

Fruit of the Loom says they have temporarily furloughed 550 employees at the corporate headquarters in Bowling Green. This is a result of the business impact due to COVID-19.

The furlough is effective May 4 until May 29 and employees will continue to receive their benefits.

A statement from Fruit of the Loom is below:

"After careful consideration, Fruit of the Loom, Inc. has made the difficult decision to implement a temporary, unpaid furlough of approximately 550 employees at our Corporate Headquarters in Bowling Green, KY, as result of the continued business impact due to COVID-19.

This temporary furlough is effective May 4 until May 29 and will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis. All furloughed employees will continue to receive their benefits during this period.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. provided paid flexible work options for the past seven weeks as one of the first steps to help preserve the business and retain employees during these unprecedented challenges to our business.

"We are focused on our business plans that will aid in our return to full capacity as soon as possible. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. looks forward to our many iconic brands continuing to play an important role in the lives of our employees, consumers and communities in which we operate."