$500,000 in grants available for flooding cleanup in Southeastern Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear and the Energy and Environment Cabinet announced that $500,000 in grant funding is available to 12 counties in Southeastern Kentucky for flooding cleanup.

The 12 counties that declared a state of emergency after the recent flooding qualify for the grant money. This includes Bell, Clay, Harlan, Hickman, Knox, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Metcalfe, Perry and Whitley Counties.

Each county will get up to $50,000 for the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of debris caused by the flooding.

“I am pleased to make this money available and stand with communities as they recover from recent flooding. I encourage everyone doing cleanup to be safe and to help the environment by properly disposing of all debris," said Governor Beshear.

State officials warn Kentuckians to watch out for dangerous materials when cleaning their properties. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

“Please use caution when handling different types of debris,” Cabinet Secretary Goodman said. “And be aware that material that is improperly disposed of can have a lasting impact on the environment.”

Contact your local solid waste coordinator to learn where to dispose of flooding debris. Open burning is heavily restricted.