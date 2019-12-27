50 to 75 juveniles cause disturbance at Fayette Mall

A disturbance at Fayette Mall caused mall officials to take another look at security policies Thursday night.

Sister station WKYT reports that about 50 to 75 young shoppers caused a disturbance.

No one was hurt, and police did not make any arrests. It is unclear what exactly happened, but apparently the incident started in the food court and lasted less than one minute.

Fayette Mall officials are not actively discussing a curfew for juveniles at this time, but other malls in the region have implemented similar practices.