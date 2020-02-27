Instead of presents, 5-year-old makes unusual birthday wish

A little girl in Breathitt County had one wish at her recent birthday party.

Normally 5-year-olds blow out their candles wishing for toys, but Jude had a different wish - to have everyone bring animal supplies to her party.

Jamie Moore, Jude's great-uncle, says she just loves animals.

"She had that idea to have a party instead of getting presents. She wanted to do something for the animals," said Moore. "She said, 'let's get them to bring dog treats and dog food for the animals. We'll take it to the shelter for them.'"

Jude left her party with far more than her family could have imagined.

"She collected over 100 pounds of food and about 40 pounds of treats and a basket full of toys. Never expected anything like that."

They then took everything to Gorgeous Grooms by Helena to be delivered to the Pet Food Blessing Box and the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

Helena Herald, the owner, says she couldn't believe what she saw.

"That was a big surprise and it was wonderful," said Herald. "I don't know many children who would say, you know, 'instead of getting me a toy or clothes or something let's get something to help the animals.'"

Moore said after they dropped off the items Jude was more excited than ever.

"She's really happy. So we'll probably be making a trip to the pound before long to take some more stuff. "

She's making a difference at 5 years old, one wish at a time.

If you are interested in donating animal items and cannot make a stop at the blessing box or animal shelter, you can drop them off at Gorgeous Grooms by Helena.