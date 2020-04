Five new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Boyd County, the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 12.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center identifies the latest cases as a 59-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 43-year-old man.

All of those affected are self-isolating at home.