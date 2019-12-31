5 months later: Neighborhood still in ruins after pipeline explosion

Almost five months since a pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, killing one woman and injuring a half dozen others, people said many of their lives will never be the same.

The neighborhood near the pipeline explosion has not changed much since then. Homes are still in ruins, and few people who lived on Indian Camp Road in Moreland have returned.

Donnie Turner did eventually come back but said most of his neighbors will not. Turner woke up August 1st to what looked like daylight just after 1 a.m.

"Oh yeah, it looked like the sun landed in my front yard, seriously," said Turner.

Lisa Derringer lived at the top of a hill. She was the lone person who died in the pipeline explosion. Her family is suing pipeline-owner Enbridge, claiming they did not properly monitor and inspect the pipeline.

Derringer died after coming home from work. Her elderly neighbors were rescued by a Lincoln County deputy.

Many people remain troubled by what they remember.

"The wife, yes, it bothers her," Turner said. "Myself, I really don't think about it."

The pipeline has since been repaired and the crater filled in. It is now covered in green grass and Turner doubts anyone will live near there again. He also questions anyone wanting to live close to any other gas lines.

"My understanding is they are probably going to sell all of this off, all these buildings, it will be pasture land," Turner said. "With what information I have in construction, and what can be done with pipelines, buyer beware."

Part of Indian Camp Road remains closed. A deputy was hired by Enbridge for security to keep trespassers away while legal work resumes in property acquisition.