4 people appear in court for Knox County robbery

In December of 2019, surveillance video of a robbery at the A & B Quickstop on KY 2258 led police to the arrests of Alex Toothman and Russell Toothman the next day.

Police investigations led them to believe that more people were involved.

"He's talked to a lot of people and a lot of the interviews and stuff and statements peoples got, led him to the inside," said Sergeant Carl Frith with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

On January 6th, Courtney Simpson and Jennifer Gray were arrested as well. Those were the two people that police believed to be 'on the inside.'

On Tuesday, all four people stood before a judge for the status of their cases.

Russell Toothman was exonerated on Tuesday after a statement from Alex that testified for Russell's innocence. All charges against Russell were dismissed with no prejudice.

Alex Toothman will appear before a grand jury on January 24th. Both Simpson and Gray will appear for a grand jury on January 28th.