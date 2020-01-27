$4 million grant to improve ATV park in Eastern Kentucky

An ATV/UTV park in Boyd County will be able to make infrastructure improvements, thanks to a $4 million grant.

Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers announced the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot program grant Monday.

It will help the Rush Off-Road park, which is a 7,000-acre park near Ashland, add a new access road and extend sewer and water lines to its trailhead.

The Boyd County Fiscal Court is overseeing the project.

“Expanding much-needed infrastructure at the Rush Off-Road park will help to boost visitation and add other economic development opportunities, which is critical for this region,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These funds support not only Boyd and Carter counties, which the park’s off-road trails run across, but help to showcase to thousands of visitors who use the park every year that Kentucky is committed to coalfield revitalization efforts and to offering innovative adventure tourism experiences.”

Rush Off-Road park opened in 2012. The new infrastructure will make it possible to build new cabins, campsites, a welcome center, a shower/bathhouse, vehicle wash facility, storage facility and other services.

“Our rugged off-road trails are attracting more and more people to Eastern Kentucky, and this grant will help the Rush Off-Road park entice visitors to stay a little longer, by adding the infrastructure to support new cabins, campsites and other facilities,” said Congressman Hal Rogers. “With implementation of every AML Pilot Grant, we are beginning to see revitalization in our former coalfields, where desolation is transforming into jobs, exciting tourism projects and new opportunities for local residents and visitors.”