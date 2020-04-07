4 dead including suspect, 1 hurt in Tenn. truck stop stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) — Four people are dead after a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting at an East Knox County truck stop.
Four women were stabbed at the Pilot just before 7 a.m.
Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to the hospital and their condition remained unknown.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a male suspect was shot and killed by an officer after allegedly refusing to drop a knife he was holding.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no officers were hurt in the incident.
