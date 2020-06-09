39 of the 40 people with COVID in the Kentucky River District have recovered

Officials with the Kentucky River District Health Department said out of the 40 cases they had in their district, 39 of those people have recovered.

The KRDHD's coverage area includes Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe Counties.

The lone case without a recovery yet is in Perry County, where there are currently 22 cases, 21 of those being recoveries.

Officials added they hope to see people continue to follow social distancing guidelines, and they do expect to see more cases in the future.