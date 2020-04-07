3 Pilot employees killed in Strawberry Plains Pike stabbing

Three Pilot employees are dead and one customer injured after a stabbing and an officer-involved shooting at an East Knox County truck stop.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam released a statement regarding the incident.

"Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family. We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are providing support and counseling to the families and our team. We are working closely with local authorities. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."

Four women were stabbed at the Pilot on Strawberry Plains Pike just before 7 a.m.

The three employees were pronounced dead at the scene. One was taken to the hospital and their condition remained unknown.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the suspect, a man, was shot and killed by an officer after allegedly refusing to drop a knife he was holding.