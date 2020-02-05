Three Kentucky schools will get new fitness centers. Nominate your school here.

A national group that promotes physical activity and wellness said it would give fitness centers to three Kentucky schools.

Governor Andy Beshear and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils announced in a statement on Monday that Kentucky was selected to receive the equipment.

The statement said each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships.

Educators are encouraged to fill out a nomination form describing why their school deserves a fitness center.

Nominations for elementary and middle schools will be accepted through March 20.

