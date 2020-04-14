2nd day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing underway in Frankfort as governor calls for more people to be tested

Sister-station WKYT says the second day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing is underway in Frankfort.

(Photo: WKYT)

Through a partnership with Kroger, the first state-sponsored drive-thru tests in Kentucky have officially opened and Governor Beshear wants more people to take advantage of the test if they qualify.

At Tuesday's news conference, Governor Beshear and his staff outlined a three-tier system of patients that can receive testing at the state-sponsored testing site.

First are health care workers, followed by high-risk patients, those who are over age 65 and those who are medically compromised, and finally anyone else showing the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

"If you have symptoms that could suggest you have coronavirus, even if you're not in the high-risk category, they'll make the test available to you because our goal is to test as many people as we can with the capacity we have available," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

97 people took advantage of the program during its introduction Monday.

However, the single day capacity is upwards of 200-250 people.