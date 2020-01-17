2nd Annual Kentucky Fishing Expo kicks off in Corbin

The 2nd Annual WYMT Kentucky Fishing Expo presented by Pittsburg Marine started on Friday at the Corbin Arena.

This is the second year for the event and early on the numbers of both vendors and the people coming out had grown since its' first year.

"Legacy Nissan jumped on board. There's more tackle vendors, there's actually tackle manufacturers here," said "David Oliver, Owner of Pittsburg Marine. "So, this is just the process of growing this show. At some point in time, we hope even the upper corridor of this place is full of vendors."

Saturday, classes from speakers like Wes Strader, Kentucky Wild, Joe Thomas, Mike Casada, Mike Williams and Densmore Goodson, will grace the stage throughout the day.

On Sunday, Wes Strader and Joe Thomas will be speaking once again for anybody that misses them on Saturday.

The expo is an event for all levels of fishing enthusiasts and their families. Each day there is an opportunity for the kids to get pictures with their favorite cartoon characters like Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

On Friday, the doors close at 9. Saturday the expo is open from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday everything kicks off at noon and ends at 5 p.m.