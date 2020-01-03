2,900 US flu deaths this season, CDC reports

Since the flu season officially began in late September, influenza has sickened 6.4 million people.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 6.4 million flu illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations and 2,900 deaths from flu. (Source: CNN)

“Seasonal influenza activity in the United States is high and continues to increase,” the CDC website said.

Five more children died over the last week, bringing the total to 27 for the 2019-2020 flu season.

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 45 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” according to the CDC. “Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications”

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

