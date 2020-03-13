26 cases of coronavirus in Tennessee

The health department announced more cases of coronavirus in Tennessee on Friday, bringing the total case count to 26: nine cases in Williamson County, 10 in Davidson, two in Shelby County, one in Knox County, one in Jefferson County, one in Rutherford County, one in Sullivan County and one in Hamilton County

On Thursday, sister station WVLT broke the news that Knox County identified its first confirmed case of coronavirus, four days after the patient returned from overseas travel.

WVLT News confirmed the patient arrived at McGhee Tyson Airport Monday night on board Delta flight 5094 from Atlanta.

Knox County Health Department officials said the patient was considered an isolated case who did not require hospitalization. They said the patient immediately isolated themselves to ensure no contact with the community.

Local health departments are in charge of contacting passengers considered to have had close contact with the patient and notifying them about the next steps to take.

COVID-19 is transmitted through droplets of moisture like those emitted through sneezing or coughing.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines close contact as being within about 6 feet of a COVID-19 case for a prolonged period or, "having direct contact with infectious secretions of a COVID-19 case (e.g., being coughed on)."

County officials said they were preparing for the virus to make it's way to Knox County. “Knox County has been preparing for the possibility of a case of COVID-19 since it was first reported in the United States,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “Our Knox County Health Department is coordinating our response efforts and will continue to work to reduce the spread of infection and protect the health of all people in Knox County.”

“We understand the concern surrounding COVID-19, but we hope Knox County citizens can take some comfort in the fact that we were expecting a case, and that we routinely utilize extensive plans and national best practice to respond to all reportable infectious diseases in Knox County,” said KCHD Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan. “The most important thing the public can do is to follow the CDC guidance, which includes the standard hygiene practices we recommend to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses.”

No deaths have been reported in the state in relation to the virus.

Health department officials said while symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe, most cases are mild. "Fever and respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath, are some of the common symptoms. Other typical cold symptoms such as runny nose and a sore throat are generally not associated with COVID-19," according to a release.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

KCHD launched a COVID-19 Public Information Line. The hotline number is 865-215-5555 or individuals may call toll-free at 888-288-6022. The information line will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Call volume is expected to be high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the CDC was awarding Tennessee $10,078,293 to support the state's coronavirus efforts.

“State and local health departments are on the front-lines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”

