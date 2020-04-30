One-in-four working Kentuckians now unemployed, new report forecasts $500 million revenue shortfall

Kentucky's General Fund is facing the possibility of a near-half-billion-dollar shortfall, according to a quarterly report from the state.

The report from the Office of the State Budget Director states Kentucky's General Fund could see a deficit of anywhere between $319 million to $496 million due to COVID-19's stranglehold on the commonwealth's economy.

While there was a growth of about 3.9 percent in the first three quarters, this would be the first annual decline in the fund since the 2010 fiscal year.

Roughly 500,000 Kentuckians have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks alone. That is nearly one-quarter of the workforce in Kentucky.

Nationally, 30.3 million people have filed for some sort of unemployment.

You can view the full quarterly report here.

