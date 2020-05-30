247 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kentucky, several from long-term care facilities

Gov. Beshear said there were at least 9,704 coronavirus cases in Kentucky as of 4 p.m. on May 30. 247 were newly confirmed on Saturday.

“We have been reviewing the data from yesterday, and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37%, and another 9% of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington,” the governor said in regards to a spike in cases seen on Friday.

The Governor also said more than 65,800 tests were reported this week. This is believed to be the most tests in Kentucky given in one week.

13 new deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing Kentucky's death tol to 431.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

“In light of the events of the last couple days, compassion is something we need to have on full display,” Gov. Beshear said.

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.