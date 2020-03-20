228 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee

The Knox County Health Department said they are investigating four new potential cases of coronavirus in the county.

As of March 20, the total count in Tennessee was 228.

Total case count in Tennessee counties:

Anderson: 1

Blount: 1

Campbell: 1

Cheatham: 2

Cumberland: 2

Davidson: 101

Dyer: 1

Green: 1

Hamilton: 5

Hamblen County: 1

Jefferson: 1

Knox: 3

Montgomery: 1

Maury: 1

Montgomery: 3

Robertson: 2

Rutherford: 1

Sevier: 1

Shelby: 4

Sullivan: 1

Sumner: 11

Williamson: 35

Wilson: 3

Residents of Other States/Countries: 40

Unknown:1

On Friday, Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger said that Cocke County had its first coronavirus case. It has not been included in the health department's numbers as of March 20.

Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram also said that Monroe County had two cases of coronavirus. Neither Cocke County's nor Monroe County's cases have been included in the department of health's official list of cases as of March 20.