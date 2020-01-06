20th Century Fox (finally) releases new trailer for ‘The New Mutants’

The last time 20th Century Fox gave us a look at “The New Mutants,” the studio and X-Men characters still belonged to Fox.

Now a Disney subsidiary, the studio has released the first trailer for the film since October 2017 and the announced yet another release date.

“The New Mutants” hits theaters on April 3. It was originally due to be released in April 2018 but was delayed to February 2019 and then again to August 2019.

Though it’s unrelated to the main X-Men or Deadpool films, it will be the 13th movie in a franchise that dates back to 2000.

After 12 movies, it can be difficult to keep the franchise feeling fresh. After all, Fox went back to the well in 2019′s poorly-reviewed “Dark Pheonix.”

That film put the X-Men in battle with the Phoenix force just like 2006′s “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

This time, we’ll see a new band of characters in a superpowered horror story. Five young mutants, who have just discovered their powers, are being held at a secret facility and must fight to save themselves.

The cast is made up of familiar faces from other popular shows.

Maisie Williams, appropriately so, will portray Rahne Sinclair, also known as Wolfsbane. “Game of Thrones” fans will recognize her as Arya Stark.

Charlie Heaton plays Cannonball, or Sam Guthrie. He’s also known as Jonathan Byers on “Stranger Things.”

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Illyana Rasputin, a Russian mutant known as Magik. Her character is the sister of Colossus, who has appeared in several X-Men films.

Henry Zaga's character, Roberto da Costa, also appeared in another X-Men film. Sunspot was in "Days of Future Past" in 2014.

Danielle Moonstar will finally make it to the big screen. Mirage is being portrayed by Blu Hunt.

Alice Braga plays the group's mentor, Cecilia Reyes.

Antonio Banderas will make an appearance in the post-credit scene.

