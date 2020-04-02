2020 Perry County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

Officials with the 2020 Perry County Fair announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that they have decided to cancel this years event due to concerns surrounding the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

In the post they explained that while they hoped it would not come to this, they felt that they quote, "Would not be acting civically responsibly at this critical time if we continued to promote an activity that draws large crowds of people together."

They also urged those organizations that would have donated to the fair, to instead use those funds to donate to the Team Hazard Perry fund.

